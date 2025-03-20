Left Menu

Nagpur Unrest: Police Mobilize to Restore Order

In response to violent incidents in Nagpur, authorities have formed 18 special teams to apprehend suspects involved in the chaos. As of now, 69 individuals have been arrested. Police are using CCTV footage to identify further suspects. Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan is among those detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Nagpur have deployed 18 dedicated police teams to arrest individuals involved in recent violent clashes, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. With 69 arrests already made, law enforcement continues its pursuit using CCTV evidence to track more suspects.

Leading the arrests is Minority Democratic Party's Fahim Khan, accused of orchestrating a protest outside a police station that escalated into mass unrest. Khan's history of alleged criminal activities, including protests and electricity theft, complicates his involvement.

Approximately 33 officers sustained injuries during the chaos that saw the destruction of property and assaults on law enforcement. The violence was allegedly sparked by rumors about a religious artifact, intensifying tensions and resulting in widespread mayhem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

