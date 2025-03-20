Nagpur Unrest: Police Mobilize to Restore Order
In response to violent incidents in Nagpur, authorities have formed 18 special teams to apprehend suspects involved in the chaos. As of now, 69 individuals have been arrested. Police are using CCTV footage to identify further suspects. Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan is among those detained.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Nagpur have deployed 18 dedicated police teams to arrest individuals involved in recent violent clashes, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. With 69 arrests already made, law enforcement continues its pursuit using CCTV evidence to track more suspects.
Leading the arrests is Minority Democratic Party's Fahim Khan, accused of orchestrating a protest outside a police station that escalated into mass unrest. Khan's history of alleged criminal activities, including protests and electricity theft, complicates his involvement.
Approximately 33 officers sustained injuries during the chaos that saw the destruction of property and assaults on law enforcement. The violence was allegedly sparked by rumors about a religious artifact, intensifying tensions and resulting in widespread mayhem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- violence
- police
- arrests
- CCTV
- Fahim Khan
- minority leader
- riots
- Maharashtra
- protests
ALSO READ
Corruption Clouds Surround Delhi's PWD CCTV Project
Political Firestorm Ignites Over Delhi CCTV Project Corruption Allegations
Corruption Allegations Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Delhi CCTV Project
Minority Leader Fahim Khan Arrested Amid Nagpur Unrest
Corruption in the Lens: Scandal Erupts Over Delhi's Rs 571-Crore CCTV Project