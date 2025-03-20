Left Menu

Norway's Major Investment in London Real Estate

Norway's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 25% stake in a London property portfolio for 570 million pounds through a joint venture with Shaftesbury Capital. The portfolio is valued at 2.66 billion pounds, with Shaftesbury Capital owning the remaining 75%. No financing was involved in the transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:52 IST
Norway's Major Investment in London Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund has announced the acquisition of a significant 25% stake in a London-based property portfolio, in collaboration with Shaftesbury Capital. The transaction, valued at 570 million pounds, marks a strategic move by the fund to diversify its assets.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) stated that the portfolio carries an existing debt of 380 million pounds. Despite this, no new financing forms part of the agreement, ensuring a robust financial structure for the collaboration.

Scheduled for completion in early April, the deal highlights Norway's continued interest in high-value real estate investments, consolidating a noteworthy valuation of 2.66 billion pounds for the portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025