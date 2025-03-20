Left Menu

Overnight Drone Attack in Kropyvnytskyi: A City's Resilience

Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi, wounding 10 people, including children, and damaging homes. Ukraine's air defense intercepted many drones, while some were diverted using electronic warfare. The attack is noted as one of the heaviest on the city, with widespread destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:16 IST
Overnight Drone Attack in Kropyvnytskyi: A City's Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of the morning, Russia intensified its aerial assault on Ukraine by launching a massive drone attack targeting the city of Kropyvnytskyi. This overnight offensive left at least 10 people injured, including four children, and inflicted significant damage on both residential and multi-story buildings, officials reported.

Ukraine's air defense forces successfully intercepted 75 out of 171 drones, showcasing their strategic advantage in the sky. The Ukrainian military reported that 63 drones were 'lost' due to the application of electronic warfare tactics, which redirected the drones away from populated areas.

Regional Governor Arkadyi Raikovych described the attack as the most severe the city has faced, as Ukrainian officials shared images of billowing smoke rising from several fires, visible across the urban landscape. The national police have confirmed the extent of the injuries and the destruction caused by this aggressive assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025