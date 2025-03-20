Overnight Drone Attack in Kropyvnytskyi: A City's Resilience
Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi, wounding 10 people, including children, and damaging homes. Ukraine's air defense intercepted many drones, while some were diverted using electronic warfare. The attack is noted as one of the heaviest on the city, with widespread destruction.
In the early hours of the morning, Russia intensified its aerial assault on Ukraine by launching a massive drone attack targeting the city of Kropyvnytskyi. This overnight offensive left at least 10 people injured, including four children, and inflicted significant damage on both residential and multi-story buildings, officials reported.
Ukraine's air defense forces successfully intercepted 75 out of 171 drones, showcasing their strategic advantage in the sky. The Ukrainian military reported that 63 drones were 'lost' due to the application of electronic warfare tactics, which redirected the drones away from populated areas.
Regional Governor Arkadyi Raikovych described the attack as the most severe the city has faced, as Ukrainian officials shared images of billowing smoke rising from several fires, visible across the urban landscape. The national police have confirmed the extent of the injuries and the destruction caused by this aggressive assault.
(With inputs from agencies.)
