In the early hours of the morning, Russia intensified its aerial assault on Ukraine by launching a massive drone attack targeting the city of Kropyvnytskyi. This overnight offensive left at least 10 people injured, including four children, and inflicted significant damage on both residential and multi-story buildings, officials reported.

Ukraine's air defense forces successfully intercepted 75 out of 171 drones, showcasing their strategic advantage in the sky. The Ukrainian military reported that 63 drones were 'lost' due to the application of electronic warfare tactics, which redirected the drones away from populated areas.

Regional Governor Arkadyi Raikovych described the attack as the most severe the city has faced, as Ukrainian officials shared images of billowing smoke rising from several fires, visible across the urban landscape. The national police have confirmed the extent of the injuries and the destruction caused by this aggressive assault.

