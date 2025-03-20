South Korea Awaits Key Constitutional Court Decisions
The South Korean Constitutional Court is set to rule on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision, expected on March 24, follows Han's suspension as acting president. With significant political implications, the decision is pivotal as the court also prepares to address President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
The Constitutional Court of South Korea has announced that it will deliver its decision on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on March 24. This follows Han's suspension from his role as acting president, a position he assumed after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
The court's ruling is particularly significant as it precedes another anticipated decision regarding President Yoon. The date for a verdict on Yoon's case has not yet been set. Yoon had been impeached following his controversial declaration of martial law.
Han's impeachment, occurring shortly after he took over as acting president, highlights the political turmoil in the nation. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stepped in as acting president during the court's deliberations. The outcome of these cases will have widespread implications for South Korea's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignations and Controversies Unfold
Mozambique's Political Turmoil: Tensions Escalate Amid Violent Protests
Maharashtra Crime Surge Under Scrutiny Amid Political Turmoil
Portugal Faces Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Montenegro's Minority Government in Jeopardy
Portugal's PM Faces Political Turmoil Amid Family Firm Controversy