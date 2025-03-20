Left Menu

South Korea Awaits Key Constitutional Court Decisions

The South Korean Constitutional Court is set to rule on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision, expected on March 24, follows Han's suspension as acting president. With significant political implications, the decision is pivotal as the court also prepares to address President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:16 IST
South Korea Awaits Key Constitutional Court Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has announced that it will deliver its decision on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on March 24. This follows Han's suspension from his role as acting president, a position he assumed after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

The court's ruling is particularly significant as it precedes another anticipated decision regarding President Yoon. The date for a verdict on Yoon's case has not yet been set. Yoon had been impeached following his controversial declaration of martial law.

Han's impeachment, occurring shortly after he took over as acting president, highlights the political turmoil in the nation. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stepped in as acting president during the court's deliberations. The outcome of these cases will have widespread implications for South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025