South Korea Awaits Key Constitutional Court Decisions

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has announced that it will deliver its decision on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on March 24. This follows Han's suspension from his role as acting president, a position he assumed after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

The court's ruling is particularly significant as it precedes another anticipated decision regarding President Yoon. The date for a verdict on Yoon's case has not yet been set. Yoon had been impeached following his controversial declaration of martial law.

Han's impeachment, occurring shortly after he took over as acting president, highlights the political turmoil in the nation. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stepped in as acting president during the court's deliberations. The outcome of these cases will have widespread implications for South Korea's political landscape.

