Tap Water Dispute Turns Deadly in Bihar Village
A fierce argument over tap water in Jagatpur village, Bihar resulted in a deadly gunfight, causing the death of Vishwajit Yadav and serious injuries to his mother and brother. The family is allegedly connected to a prominent BJP leader, intensifying the case's profile.
A fierce dispute over tap water in Jagatpur village, Bihar, escalated into a gun battle on Thursday, resulting in one fatality and serious injuries to two others, according to local police.
The altercation, involving brothers Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav, turned violent with both exchanging gunfire. Tragically, Vishwajit was killed on the spot.
Their mother, who attempted to intervene, sustained serious injuries alongside Jayjit. The incident has gained significant attention due to the family's alleged ties to a high-profile BJP leader.
