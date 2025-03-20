Left Menu

Tap Water Dispute Turns Deadly in Bihar Village

A fierce argument over tap water in Jagatpur village, Bihar resulted in a deadly gunfight, causing the death of Vishwajit Yadav and serious injuries to his mother and brother. The family is allegedly connected to a prominent BJP leader, intensifying the case's profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:25 IST
Tap Water Dispute Turns Deadly in Bihar Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce dispute over tap water in Jagatpur village, Bihar, escalated into a gun battle on Thursday, resulting in one fatality and serious injuries to two others, according to local police.

The altercation, involving brothers Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav, turned violent with both exchanging gunfire. Tragically, Vishwajit was killed on the spot.

Their mother, who attempted to intervene, sustained serious injuries alongside Jayjit. The incident has gained significant attention due to the family's alleged ties to a high-profile BJP leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025