Left Menu

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Fund to South Africa

The United States is postponing $2.6 billion in climate finance for South Africa, leading to speculation it could be withheld completely. This delay affects a broader $2.1 billion funding plan from multilateral development banks. Earlier U.S. actions under Trump also reduced involvement in climate initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:29 IST
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Fund to South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has postponed the disbursement of $2.6 billion in climate finance to South Africa, triggering fears that the funds might be completely withheld, according to Bloomberg News sources.

This follows a recent blocking by U.S. representatives of a $500 million disbursement by the World Bank-linked Climate Investment Funds (CIF), which was intended to unlock additional financing of $2.1 billion from multilateral development banks. An attempt to approve this funding may occur at CIF meetings in June.

CIF, one of the leading global multilateral funds, supports climate solutions in developing nations. Meanwhile, the U.S. also withdrew from the UN climate damage fund board in March, a move reminiscent of Trump's administration's retreat from multilateral climate efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025