Temple-Mosque Dispute in Budaun: Court Hearing Delayed Again

The ongoing dispute between the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and the Jama Masjid in Budaun, UP, has seen its latest development with a court hearing being postponed to April 2. The adjournment follows a plea filed by the Muslim side citing a Supreme Court order that purportedly restricts the subordinate court's jurisdiction over the matter.

Advocate Anwar Alam, representing the Shamsi Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee, contended that the civil court should not proceed with the case, a sentiment not shared by Advocate Ved Prakash Sahu of the Hindu side. The case has experienced multiple delays due to non-appearances, a lawyers' strike, and judges' absence, exacerbating tensions between the parties involved.

This legal battle traces back to claims made in 2022 by Mukesh Patel of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who asserted the existence of the Neelkanth Mahadev temple at the mosque site and sought the right to worship there, prompting the legal proceedings still unfolding today.

(With inputs from agencies.)