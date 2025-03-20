Lokpal's Strategic Appointments: Shaping the Anti-Corruption Landscape

In a significant step towards enhancing its operational capabilities, the Lokpal, India's anti-corruption watchdog, is set to appoint directors for its inquiry and prosecution wings. This announcement was made in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh.

Section 11 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, which came into force on January 1, 2014, mandates the creation of these roles to expedite the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases involving public servants. Although the Act was enacted in 2014, the Lokpal only became fully functional in 2019.

While the inquiry wing was announced last September, the prosecution wing is still pending formation. These strategic appointments are expected to strengthen the Lokpal's ability to address corruption more effectively and ensure accountability within public offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)