France's Defence Boost: €5 Billion Funding Plan
France has unveiled a plan to secure an additional €5 billion in public and private funding to enhance its defence companies' capital base. This will include €1.7 billion from public investors, with the rest leveraging private co-investments.
France is on track to fortify its defence sector with a substantial funding initiative. The government plans to raise €5 billion in combined public and private financing, Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced on Thursday. The strategy involves €1.7 billion in public capital, creating opportunities for private co-investors to amplify the available funds.
With a focus on increasing the capital base for defence companies, France aims to ensure the sector is well-equipped to meet future challenges. This initiative underscores the country's commitment to maintaining a robust defence infrastructure.
Finance Minister Lombard emphasized the collaborative nature of this financial boost at a recent conference. Efficient coordination between public and private entities is expected to spur economic growth within the defence sector, aligning with France's long-term strategic interests.
