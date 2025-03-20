Cyber Crackdown: Sedition Charges in Nagpur Violence Unrest
Local leader Fahim Khan and five others have been charged with sedition and spreading misinformation on social media during Nagpur's recent unrest. Fifty people are accused, with authorities seeking information from major social media platforms. Violence was triggered by rumors related to Aurangzeb's tomb.
- Country:
- India
Local leader Fahim Khan has been charged with sedition alongside five others in connection with the Nagpur unrest, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Misinformation spread through social media has been noted as a catalyst for the violence.
The cyber police have registered four FIRs implicating a total of 50 accused individuals. This includes actions asking major social media platforms to block 230 profiles linked to the spread of false information and calls for violence.
Initial violence was reportedly sparked by rumors tied to events at Aurangzeb's tomb, followed by a surge of provocative social media activity that glorified and incited further unrest, injuring 33 police personnel.
