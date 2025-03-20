Left Menu

EU Must Turn Promises Into Action With Ammunition for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasizes the need for tangible support to Ukraine, particularly in the form of ammunition. Ahead of a summit in Brussels, she plans to propose providing Ukraine with two million rounds of artillery ammunition to aid in their ongoing conflict.

EU Must Turn Promises Into Action With Ammunition for Ukraine
During a recent address, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed the urgency for the EU's promises of support for Ukraine to be reflected in concrete actions. She highlighted the need for the provision of actual ammunition to assist the war-torn nation.

Kallas asserted that verbal commitments by EU leaders are not enough, emphasizing that these pledges should translate into actual deliveries of resources, particularly ammunition. Her comments come in the lead-up to a significant EU summit in Brussels, aimed at discussing further aid for Ukraine.

According to a document obtained by Reuters, Kallas intends to propose a substantial shipment of two million rounds of large-calibre artillery ammunition to Ukraine. This initiative is seen as a critical measure to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst ongoing conflicts.

