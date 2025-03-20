Left Menu

Destruction and Diplomacy: Gaza's Fragile Ceasefire Shatters

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed around 70 Palestinians, reigniting the conflict with Hamas. Despite Israel's military actions, including a significant attack on Hamas leaders, the militant group has yet to retaliate. The renewed hostilities interrupt a brief ceasefire, leading to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

At least 70 Palestinians were killed and numerous others injured when Israel resumed its bombing campaign across Gaza, according to a Gaza health official citing Thursday's events. Medics report that Israeli attacks targeted residential areas in both northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has relaunched airstrikes on Gaza since Tuesday, followed by ground operations on Wednesday, effectively ending a ceasefire with Hamas that had been in place since January. The military described its current activities as a targeted ground operation aimed at expanding a buffer zone, the so-called Netzarim corridor, which separates Gaza's northern and southern regions.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation deteriorates as over 510 Palestinians, including many women and children, have died in the renewed conflict. The resurgence of violence marks one of the deadliest chapters of this ongoing war, with calls for mediation efforts intensifying amid escalating tensions.

