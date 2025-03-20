Left Menu

Maharashtra to Invoke MCOCA Against Repeat Cow Smuggling Offenders

Maharashtra is set to apply the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against repeat offenders in cases of cow-slaughter and cow trafficking. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the move in response to legislative concerns, with MCOCA charges proposed for individuals like accused Atiq Qureshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared the application of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against individuals frequently involved in cow-slaughter and cow trafficking. This announcement was made in response to concerns raised in the legislative assembly.

During the session, Sangram Jagtap of the Nationalist Congress Party highlighted repeat offender Atiq Qureshi, implicated in multiple cow trafficking cases. In response, Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for Home (Rural), assured that firm action would be taken against Qureshi, who already faces numerous charges.

Fadnavis reinforced the government's stance by emphasizing that police instructions would be updated to include MCOCA charges for those repeatedly engaging in such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

