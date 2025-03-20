Left Menu

CBI's Dried Yeast Bust: A False Alarm

A shipping container detained by CBI at Visakhapatnam port for suspected narcotics turned out to carry dried yeast. Interpol's alert led to initial suspension, but tests confirmed no narcotics. A closure report was later filed after Central Forensic Science Laboratory's analysis yielded negative results for drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:30 IST
CBI's Dried Yeast Bust: A False Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) detention of a shipping container last year at Visakhapatnam port resulted in a finding of dried yeast, not the suspected narcotics.

Brought in from Santos Port, Brazil, the consignment initially raised alarms due to an Interpol alert and was subjected to extensive testing. However, a forensic examination by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) confirmed the absence of any narcotics.

The case was subsequently closed after the CFSL results were shared with the competent court, clearing the vessel and dismissing any criminal suspicion tied to the 25,000 kg shipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025