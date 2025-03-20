CBI's Dried Yeast Bust: A False Alarm

In a surprising twist, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) detention of a shipping container last year at Visakhapatnam port resulted in a finding of dried yeast, not the suspected narcotics.

Brought in from Santos Port, Brazil, the consignment initially raised alarms due to an Interpol alert and was subjected to extensive testing. However, a forensic examination by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) confirmed the absence of any narcotics.

The case was subsequently closed after the CFSL results were shared with the competent court, clearing the vessel and dismissing any criminal suspicion tied to the 25,000 kg shipment.

