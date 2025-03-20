Tragic End to Old Rivalry: Brothers Killed in Nashik

In a tragic incident, two brothers, identified as Umesh Jadhav, 32, and Prashant Jadhav, 30, lost their lives following a violent attack in Maharashtra's Nashik city, authorities confirmed.

The attack, which appeared to stem from a long-standing feud, took place in the Ambedkarwadi area of Bodhale Nagar at approximately 9:30 PM on Wednesday. According to police, the brothers were already deceased upon arrival at the district hospital.

The assailants, Sagar Garad, Anil Redekar, Sachin Redekar, Yogesh Rokde, and Avinash alias Sonu Ushire, remain at large, and police efforts to apprehend them continue. A case involving several charges, including murder, has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

