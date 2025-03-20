Left Menu

Tragic End to Old Rivalry: Brothers Killed in Nashik

Two brothers, Umesh and Prashant Jadhav, were killed in Nashik's Ambedkarwadi by assailants due to an old rivalry. The incident occurred on Wednesday, resulting in the siblings' death shortly after being attacked with sharp weapons. Police have registered a case and are pursuing the identified suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two brothers, identified as Umesh Jadhav, 32, and Prashant Jadhav, 30, lost their lives following a violent attack in Maharashtra's Nashik city, authorities confirmed.

The attack, which appeared to stem from a long-standing feud, took place in the Ambedkarwadi area of Bodhale Nagar at approximately 9:30 PM on Wednesday. According to police, the brothers were already deceased upon arrival at the district hospital.

The assailants, Sagar Garad, Anil Redekar, Sachin Redekar, Yogesh Rokde, and Avinash alias Sonu Ushire, remain at large, and police efforts to apprehend them continue. A case involving several charges, including murder, has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

