India Urges Clemency for Citizens Facing Death Penalty Abroad
The Indian government has informed Parliament that 25 Indian nationals face pending death sentences in the UAE. Overall, 10,152 Indians are imprisoned abroad. The government prioritizes their safety and provides legal assistance. Executions occurred in Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, but no recent executions have taken place in the UAE.
The Indian government has brought to light the plight of its citizens facing capital punishment abroad, with 25 nationals awaiting execution in the UAE, as informed to Parliament.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized that safeguarding Indian nationals overseas is a high priority, with consular support extended to those on death row. This support includes legal assistance and consular access.
Recent data reveals that Indian citizens have been executed in countries like Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, but no formal executions have been reported from the UAE since 2020. Parliament was also informed about the 10,152 Indians currently incarcerated in various foreign jails.
