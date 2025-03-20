Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: A Tragic Tally

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports the overnight Israeli strikes killed at least 85 individuals, predominantly women and children. This follows an end to the ceasefire with intense strikes starting Tuesday. Zaher al-Waheidi states 592 have been killed since the ceasefire ended.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:10 IST
In a tragic escalation, Gaza's Health Ministry reports that overnight Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 85 people, with the majority being women and children. This tragic toll adds to the growing casualty numbers following the recent resurgence of hostilities.

Zaher al-Waheidi, responsible for maintaining records at the ministry, confirmed that since the surprising end of a ceasefire with Israeli bombardments early Tuesday, a total of 592 individuals have lost their lives.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with international attention being drawn to the humanitarian toll of the ongoing violence and the pressing need for renewed efforts towards peace.

