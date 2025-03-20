Escalation in Gaza: A Tragic Tally

In a tragic escalation, Gaza's Health Ministry reports that overnight Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 85 people, with the majority being women and children. This tragic toll adds to the growing casualty numbers following the recent resurgence of hostilities.

Zaher al-Waheidi, responsible for maintaining records at the ministry, confirmed that since the surprising end of a ceasefire with Israeli bombardments early Tuesday, a total of 592 individuals have lost their lives.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with international attention being drawn to the humanitarian toll of the ongoing violence and the pressing need for renewed efforts towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)