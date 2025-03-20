Left Menu

BJP Legislator Challenges Security Measures Over Constituency Accessibility

BJP legislator T Raja Singh has been instructed by city police to use a government-provided bulletproof vehicle for his safety. Despite frequent threats, Singh prefers using a bike for better accessibility in his constituency, arguing that narrow lanes make bulletproof cars impractical. He criticizes the rejection of his gun license request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:21 IST
BJP Legislator Challenges Security Measures Over Constituency Accessibility
notice
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have issued a notice to BJP legislator T Raja Singh, urging him to utilize the bulletproof vehicle and security personnel provided for his protection as per government directives.

Representing the Goshamahal constituency, Singh argues that using a bulletproof car hinders his accessibility in the area's narrow lanes. He received the police notice, dated March 19, from the Mangalhat Police Station as part of typical security protocols.

The notice highlights frequent threats against Singh and notes his apparent neglect of personal safety by moving publicly without security. Although Singh acknowledged the need for security, he criticized the police for denying his gun license application, accusing inconsistency since others with pending cases have received licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025