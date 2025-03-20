BJP Legislator Challenges Security Measures Over Constituency Accessibility
BJP legislator T Raja Singh has been instructed by city police to use a government-provided bulletproof vehicle for his safety. Despite frequent threats, Singh prefers using a bike for better accessibility in his constituency, arguing that narrow lanes make bulletproof cars impractical. He criticizes the rejection of his gun license request.
The city police have issued a notice to BJP legislator T Raja Singh, urging him to utilize the bulletproof vehicle and security personnel provided for his protection as per government directives.
Representing the Goshamahal constituency, Singh argues that using a bulletproof car hinders his accessibility in the area's narrow lanes. He received the police notice, dated March 19, from the Mangalhat Police Station as part of typical security protocols.
The notice highlights frequent threats against Singh and notes his apparent neglect of personal safety by moving publicly without security. Although Singh acknowledged the need for security, he criticized the police for denying his gun license application, accusing inconsistency since others with pending cases have received licenses.
