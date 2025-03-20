Interstate Fake Education Certificate Racket Busted in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has successfully dismantled an interstate racket responsible for producing counterfeit educational certificates, as revealed in a press statement released on Thursday.

Dhanesh Mishra, identified as the son of Munnalal Mishra, was apprehended in Agra on Wednesday. Mishra was found crafting and circulating forged mark sheets and educational certificates across various universities and education boards. The STF seized four laptops, 942 fake mark sheets or certificates, and 104 blank mark sheets among other materials.

The arrest came after the STF gathered intelligence on a fraud operation affecting UP and nearby states. Mishra confessed during interrogation that he charged candidates between Rs 15,000 and Rs 2,40,000 for the fake documents, and had been operating this illegal enterprise for around two years.

