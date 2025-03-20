Left Menu

Interstate Fake Education Certificate Racket Busted in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force arrested Dhanesh Mishra for running an interstate racket producing and distributing fake educational certificates. Recovered items included laptops and forged documents. Mishra admitted to charging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 2,40,000 per fake document over the past two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:46 IST
Interstate Fake Education Certificate Racket Busted in UP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has successfully dismantled an interstate racket responsible for producing counterfeit educational certificates, as revealed in a press statement released on Thursday.

Dhanesh Mishra, identified as the son of Munnalal Mishra, was apprehended in Agra on Wednesday. Mishra was found crafting and circulating forged mark sheets and educational certificates across various universities and education boards. The STF seized four laptops, 942 fake mark sheets or certificates, and 104 blank mark sheets among other materials.

The arrest came after the STF gathered intelligence on a fraud operation affecting UP and nearby states. Mishra confessed during interrogation that he charged candidates between Rs 15,000 and Rs 2,40,000 for the fake documents, and had been operating this illegal enterprise for around two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025