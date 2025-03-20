Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Court Clears 11 Men in 2020 Delhi Riot Case

A Delhi court has exonerated 11 men accused of murdering an auto driver during the February 2020 riots, finding them to be 'sympathisers for the victim.' Charges remain against eight others from a different community, accused of assaulting the victim, Babbu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted 11 men who were initially accused of murdering an auto driver during the violent riots that erupted in February 2020. The court, emphasizing the lack of evidence against these individuals, noted that they were actually sympathizers of the victim.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, in his ruling, highlighted statements from witnesses and video evidence. The murder accusation has been shifted to eight other individuals from a different community, who are now facing charges for brutally assaulting the victim, Babbu, leaving him fatally injured at the scene.

The judge emphasized that the violent cycle during the riots reflected communal tensions, and found that the 11 discharged men were not participants in this violence, rather, they were trying to assist the injured victim. The accused were from the Muslim community while those charged belong to another group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

