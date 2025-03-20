Drones Strike Russian Airfield in Explosive Attack

In a bold military operation, Ukraine launched a drone strike against Russia's strategic bomber airfield, located 700 kilometers from the front lines of the ongoing war. The attack ignited a massive explosion and fire at the base in Engels, a critical site for Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 bombers.

Verified footage reveals the extent of the destruction, with nearby cottages obliterated and plumes of smoke filling the sky. The Russian defense ministry confirmed the downing of 132 Ukrainian drones across Russian regions, yet the damage at the airfield remained substantial.

Local authorities, including Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov, and local district head Maxim Leonov, acknowledged the incident, declaring a state of emergency. Ukrainian officials announced they targeted ammunitions, citing previous similar operations on the Engels air base since December 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)