Left Menu

Drones Strike Russian Airfield in Explosive Attack

Ukraine launched a drone attack on a Russian strategic bomber airfield, causing a significant blast and fire at Engels base. Videos showed the destruction and smoke plumes. Ukrainian forces claimed responsibility, while local authorities reported injuries and a state of emergency. Previous attacks date back to 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:21 IST
Drones Strike Russian Airfield in Explosive Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold military operation, Ukraine launched a drone strike against Russia's strategic bomber airfield, located 700 kilometers from the front lines of the ongoing war. The attack ignited a massive explosion and fire at the base in Engels, a critical site for Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 bombers.

Verified footage reveals the extent of the destruction, with nearby cottages obliterated and plumes of smoke filling the sky. The Russian defense ministry confirmed the downing of 132 Ukrainian drones across Russian regions, yet the damage at the airfield remained substantial.

Local authorities, including Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov, and local district head Maxim Leonov, acknowledged the incident, declaring a state of emergency. Ukrainian officials announced they targeted ammunitions, citing previous similar operations on the Engels air base since December 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025