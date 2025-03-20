Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-Russia Talks Set for Riyadh
The upcoming U.S.-Russia discussions at the expert level are scheduled for March 24 in Riyadh. Leading the Russian delegation are Grigory Karasin and Sergei Beseda. These talks aim to navigate the intricate landscape of international affairs, particularly amidst growing tensions.
The next phase of negotiations between the United States and Russia is slated to occur on March 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
The Russian delegation at this expert-level meeting will include Grigory Karasin, who heads the international affairs committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the head of Russia's FSB security service.
This meeting takes place amid heightened geopolitical tensions and aims to address key issues in the international affairs domain.
