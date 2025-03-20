Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-Russia Talks Set for Riyadh

The next phase of negotiations between the United States and Russia is slated to occur on March 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

The Russian delegation at this expert-level meeting will include Grigory Karasin, who heads the international affairs committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the head of Russia's FSB security service.

This meeting takes place amid heightened geopolitical tensions and aims to address key issues in the international affairs domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)