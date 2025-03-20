Supreme Court Urged to Establish Special Court for Maoist Leader's Trial

The Supreme Court of India has raised questions about the Odisha government's willingness to establish a special court for the trial of Maoist leader Duna Keshav Rao, also known as Azad, who surrendered over a decade ago. Rao has spent more than 14 years in custody and claims that the charges leveled against him are fabricated.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh received updates from Rao's legal counsel regarding the slow progress of his trials. The Odisha government revealed that out of 47 cases, 10 have resulted in acquittals, and 37 remain pending.

The petitioner's legal team argues that Rao's surrender was under a promise of rehabilitation, which he claims has been repeatedly violated, demanding prompt case resolution. The Supreme Court has asked officials to confirm whether special courts can be created to ensure speedy trials, with responses from the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due soon.

