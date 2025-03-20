U.S. Markets Suffer Amid Tariff Concerns and Economic Uncertainty

Amid renewed concerns over U.S. tariff policies, American stock markets experienced a downturn at Thursday's opening. This follows the Federal Reserve's confirmation of ongoing monetary easing but with a cautionary note on economic uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 244.44 points, a 0.57% decline, to settle at 41,727.18. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a decrease of 40.71 points or 0.71%, bringing it to 5,634.40. The Nasdaq Composite also fell substantially by 162.59 points, marking a 0.95% decrease, down to 17,585.75.

Investors remain wary as trade tensions impact market confidence, compounded by indications from the Federal Reserve about a potentially unsettled economic environment.

