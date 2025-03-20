Left Menu

UK Prepares for Swift Response to Potential Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for the UK and its allies to be ready to act quickly if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine. His remarks were made at a nuclear submarine facility amid a meeting of military leaders discussing potential peacekeeping efforts.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the urgency for Britain and its allies to respond immediately should a peace deal be brokered between Russia and Ukraine. Starmer made these comments during a visit to a nuclear submarine facility.

His remarks coincided with a meeting of military leaders from various countries in Britain, aimed at strategizing plans for a possible peacekeeping operation in Ukraine. The focus, he revealed, is on maintaining the security of Ukraine's skies, seas, and borders in collaboration with Ukrainian forces.

"We are working rapidly because the timeline for a deal is unknown," Starmer conveyed to reporters. "I sincerely hope a deal is reached, but it's vital we are prepared to respond without delay."

