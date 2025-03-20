UK Prepares for Swift Response to Potential Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the urgency for Britain and its allies to respond immediately should a peace deal be brokered between Russia and Ukraine. Starmer made these comments during a visit to a nuclear submarine facility.

His remarks coincided with a meeting of military leaders from various countries in Britain, aimed at strategizing plans for a possible peacekeeping operation in Ukraine. The focus, he revealed, is on maintaining the security of Ukraine's skies, seas, and borders in collaboration with Ukrainian forces.

"We are working rapidly because the timeline for a deal is unknown," Starmer conveyed to reporters. "I sincerely hope a deal is reached, but it's vital we are prepared to respond without delay."

(With inputs from agencies.)