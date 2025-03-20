Controversy Surrounds Assam's Urea Plant Proposal

On Thursday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for clarification regarding the repeated announcements of a urea plant at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd in Namrup. Gogoi highlighted similar promises made in 2015 and 2017, raising concerns about the state's citizens being 'misled' by the government.

Gogoi recapped the history, mentioning the 2015 approval of a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, followed by a 2017 Centre's announcement of Rs 7,200 crore for the Namrup Unit 4. He pointed out that the recent reiteration of the project in 2025, with an increased budget of Rs 10,601 crore, warrants clarity from the current leadership.

The Union Cabinet recently sanctioned a proposal to establish the complex with a 12.7 lakh tonnes annual capacity within BVFCL's premises in Namrup. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet announced this project as part of a strategy to make India self-reliant in key crop nutrients. The project is budgeted at Rs 10,601.40 crore, employing a 70:30 debt-equity ratio via a Joint Venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)