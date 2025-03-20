Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Punjab Farmers Clash With Authorities Over Highway Blockades

The standoff between Punjab farmers and authorities intensified after police dismantled protester structures on the Shambhu-Ambala Highway, causing traffic to resume after a year. Angry protests erupted against the Aam Aadmi Party government for detaining leaders, while police and protesters clashed at multiple locations.

The tensions between Punjab's farmers and authorities peaked as police dismantled structures on the Shambhu-Ambala Highway, forcing traffic to flow after more than a year of blockades. Farmers expressed outrage, protesting at Moga, Tarn Taran, and other locations, decrying the government's crackdowns.

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government drew criticism for detaining farmer leaders and evicting protestors, prompting calls for protest against these actions. Despite authorities removing barriers, protestors challenged the police, leading to confrontations, as seen in places like Moga where scuffles broke out.

The protests stem from prolonged frustrations over demands, such as MSP law guarantees, and the perceived heavy-handedness of police actions backed by political influence. The economic impacts are tangible, with Punjab Finance Minister highlighting significant trade disruptions and stressing the need for open highways to boost the economy.

