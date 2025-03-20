Gaza's Endless Struggle: Life Amidst Rubble and Displacement

Amidst the rubble of Gaza, families like Khader Junaid's embark on a familiar journey to escape as Israeli airstrikes intensify. Displacement remains a grim reality for many in the region, as recurring violence shatters lives and shelters fill to capacity.

The Junaid family faces harsh conditions, with soaring prices and a severe lack of necessities compounding their plight. The family's move to a school-turned-shelter was met with overcrowding, forcing them to pitch a tent near unsanitary bathrooms as they struggle to make ends meet.

Israel's resumed airstrikes have reignited the conflict, leaving devastation in their wake with high civilian casualties. As calls for peace grow louder, the humanitarian crisis deepens with dwindling aid, raising urgent questions about the impact of prolonged warfare on Gaza's beleaguered populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)