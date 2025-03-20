Tragedy Unfolds: Woman's Life Cut Short in Violent Crime
A woman traveling from Varanasi to Chinhat was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and murdered in Malihabad. Her disappearance was reported through emergency services, sparking a police investigation. She was found unconscious in a mango orchard, later pronounced dead. Police have suspended seven officers for negligence.
In a shocking incident in Malihabad, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and murdered, according to local police. The tragic events unfolded as the woman was traveling from Varanasi to her brother's house in Chinhat.
Police confirmed a distress call from the woman's brother after she expressed concerns over her autorickshaw driver's route. Despite police efforts, she was found unconscious in a mango orchard and later pronounced dead at King George's Medical University.
A case has been registered against unidentified suspects, with three police teams actively investigating. In a related development, seven police personnel were suspended for failing in their duties, as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend the culprits.
