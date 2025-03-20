Left Menu

Debate on Voting Rights for Undertrials Resurfaces in Rajya Sabha

The government announced to the Rajya Sabha that there are no plans to amend the electoral law to allow undertrials to vote. Despite questions about their disenfranchisement, the Union law ministry reinforced that current legal restraints, upheld by the Supreme Court, prevent such amendments.

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, the government clarified its stance on the voting rights of undertrial prisoners, stating that there are no intentions to alter existing electoral laws to include them. This announcement came amid discussions on the legal status and rights of undertrial prisoners, who are considered innocent until proven guilty.

The Union law ministry responded to inquiries regarding the continued disenfranchisement of these individuals. They questioned the government's rationale, pointing out that the Representation of the People Act might need revision to extend suffrage to those awaiting trial.

Addressing the concern, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reiterated the Supreme Court's validation of section 62(5) of the 1951 Act. This section currently disallows voting rights for anyone detained in jail or police custody, regardless of their guilt status. Therefore, Meghwal confirmed, there are no plans to amend the law.

