Controversial Revocation of Birth Certificates in Maharashtra

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya exposed the fraudulent issuance of 3,595 birth certificates to Bangladeshis in Maharashtra's Jalna. Following legal actions, connections to violence and fake documents have been alleged. The Disha Salian case also sparked debates in the legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya revealed that authorities in Maharashtra's Jalna district have annulled 3,595 fraudulently obtained birth certificates issued to Bangladeshi nationals. The revelation came after Somaiya's meeting with District Magistrate Shrikrishna Panchal.

Somaiya stated that a total of 8,551 birth certificates were granted to Bangladeshi applicants from various tehsils like Ambad and Bhokardan. Although 3,595 have been revoked, the remaining applications will also be scrutinized and possibly cancelled. He alleged that unauthorized issuing of certificates by Naib Tehsildars violated standard protocols.

In related developments, FIRs have been filed in 24 locations in Akola, culminating in 53 arrests. Additionally, Somaiya linked recent violence in Nagpur to the presence of Bangladeshi nationals with fake birth documents. Meanwhile, the Disha Salian case continued to stir tensions in the legislature, with calls for further investigation from her father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

