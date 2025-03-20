Controversial Revocation of Birth Certificates in Maharashtra

In a significant development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya revealed that authorities in Maharashtra's Jalna district have annulled 3,595 fraudulently obtained birth certificates issued to Bangladeshi nationals. The revelation came after Somaiya's meeting with District Magistrate Shrikrishna Panchal.

Somaiya stated that a total of 8,551 birth certificates were granted to Bangladeshi applicants from various tehsils like Ambad and Bhokardan. Although 3,595 have been revoked, the remaining applications will also be scrutinized and possibly cancelled. He alleged that unauthorized issuing of certificates by Naib Tehsildars violated standard protocols.

In related developments, FIRs have been filed in 24 locations in Akola, culminating in 53 arrests. Additionally, Somaiya linked recent violence in Nagpur to the presence of Bangladeshi nationals with fake birth documents. Meanwhile, the Disha Salian case continued to stir tensions in the legislature, with calls for further investigation from her father.

