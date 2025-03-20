High Court Overturns NYC Non-Citizen Voting Law

In a significant ruling, New York State's highest court has invalidated a New York City statute that would have enabled over 800,000 legal non-citizens to participate in municipal elections. The court's 6-1 decision underscores state constitutional violations, emphasizing that voting rights are reserved strictly for citizens.

The controversial law, passed by the City Council in 2021, aimed to allow legally documented non-citizens, such as permanent residents and those with work authorizations, who had resided in the city for a minimum of 30 days, to vote locally. Despite its passage, lower court rulings had previously blocked the law's implementation.

This ruling aligns New York with a broader national trend. While cities like San Francisco and Washington, D.C., permit non-citizen voting in some elections, Republican-led states have increasingly enacted laws to prevent such measures, spurred by unfounded claims from former President Donald Trump about illegal voting by undocumented immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)