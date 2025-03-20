High Court Overturns NYC Non-Citizen Voting Law
New York State's top court nullified a New York City law allowing over 800,000 legal non-citizens to vote in local elections, citing state constitutional violations. This move is part of a larger national debate on voting rights for non-citizens, previously endorsed by some U.S. cities and challenged by Republican states.
In a significant ruling, New York State's highest court has invalidated a New York City statute that would have enabled over 800,000 legal non-citizens to participate in municipal elections. The court's 6-1 decision underscores state constitutional violations, emphasizing that voting rights are reserved strictly for citizens.
The controversial law, passed by the City Council in 2021, aimed to allow legally documented non-citizens, such as permanent residents and those with work authorizations, who had resided in the city for a minimum of 30 days, to vote locally. Despite its passage, lower court rulings had previously blocked the law's implementation.
This ruling aligns New York with a broader national trend. While cities like San Francisco and Washington, D.C., permit non-citizen voting in some elections, Republican-led states have increasingly enacted laws to prevent such measures, spurred by unfounded claims from former President Donald Trump about illegal voting by undocumented immigrants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Sticks to Tariff Plan Amid Speculation
Trump Addresses Congress Amid Foreign Policy Turmoil and Economic Woes
Australia Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Second Presidential Term
Tariff Tensions: Trudeau Challenges Trump's Trade War
Trump made special mention of Elon Musk, his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is tasked with trimming federal government.