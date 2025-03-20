Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Freed by Taliban After Two Years

American citizen George Glezmann has been freed by the Taliban following negotiations led by U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler in Kabul. Glezmann, detained since 2022 while visiting Afghanistan, was released as a goodwill gesture. The effort highlights growing diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and the Taliban.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:09 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, the Taliban have released American citizen George Glezmann, who had been detained in Afghanistan for over two years. This release followed direct negotiations between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials, marking a pivotal moment in Afghanistan-U.S. relations since early 2022.

Glezmann, detained during a 2022 visit to Kabul, was freed aboard a Qatari aircraft, indicating Qatar's critical role in facilitating diplomatic communications and securing his release. The move was termed a 'goodwill gesture' by the Taliban, underscoring their readiness to engage constructively with the U.S.

The release comes amid heightened diplomatic activities from the U.S., including ongoing negotiations for the release of other American detainees in various countries. This episode further affirms Qatar's strategic position in U.S.-Taliban relations as it continues to assist in resolving complex international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

