Balancing Growth: Jammu & Kashmir's Development Challenges

The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir approved grants surpassing Rs 85,430 crore for 13 departments, underscoring the region's economic challenges. The allocations were championed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who acknowledged the economic disparities facing local youth.

Abdullah highlighted the necessity for infrastructural development and urban planning efforts, emphasizing their importance for sustainable progress. 'We are not merely focusing on infrastructure but also on changing mindsets,' said Abdullah, highlighting the need for residential townships to counter urban decay.

The Chief Minister also discussed the restoration of 33 heritage sites and the sprucing up of 73 others. He called for efficient governance and accountability, noting the Planning department's crucial role in policy execution. 'Heritage defines our identity, and we cannot allow history to fade,' Abdullah urged in his address.

(With inputs from agencies.)