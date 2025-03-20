Israeli Ground Operation Intensifies in Gaza
The Israeli military launched a ground operation in Shaboura, Rafah in southern Gaza, while also intensifying activity across southern, northern, and central Gaza, the military has confirmed.
The Israeli Defense Forces have initiated a ground operation in the Shaboura region of Rafah, situated in southern Gaza, according to an announcement made on Thursday.
Military operations have also escalated across the southern parts of the territory, signaling a broadening of military efforts.
Operations in northern and central Gaza continue unabated as part of the intensified military campaign.
