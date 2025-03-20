Left Menu

Israeli Ground Operation Intensifies in Gaza

The Israeli military launched a ground operation in Shaboura, Rafah in southern Gaza, while also intensifying activity across southern, northern, and central Gaza, the military has confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli Defense Forces have initiated a ground operation in the Shaboura region of Rafah, situated in southern Gaza, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

Military operations have also escalated across the southern parts of the territory, signaling a broadening of military efforts.

Operations in northern and central Gaza continue unabated as part of the intensified military campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

