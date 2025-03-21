Justice Served: Oklahoma Executes Inmate for Decades-Old Murder

Oklahoma executed Wendell Grissom on Thursday for murdering Amber Matthews during a robbery twenty years ago, marking the state's first execution of 2025. Grissom, 56, was declared dead by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

His co-defendant, Jessie Floyd Johns, received a life sentence without parole for the crime. Prosecutors detailed how the pair randomly targeted Kopf's home, leading to Matthews' death and the wounding of her friend, Dreu Kopf. The incident left Kopf with enduring trauma, while Grissom expressed remorse in a letter to Matthews' family.

Despite arguments for clemency based on Grissom's undisclosed brain damage, the Pardon and Parole Board rejected the plea. This execution occurs as several other capital punishment cases continue across the United States, fueling ongoing discussions about the death penalty's role in justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)