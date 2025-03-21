Left Menu

Cyprus-UN Clash Over Allegations of Migrant Pushbacks Escalates

Cyprus and the United Nations agency for refugees clashed over accusations of migrant pushbacks. Officials from Cyprus disputed claims by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, asserting that no illegal activities occurred. Discrepancies in both parties' narratives have intensified the debate over adherence to international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:37 IST
Cyprus-UN Clash Over Allegations of Migrant Pushbacks Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

The ongoing dispute between Cyprus and the United Nations agency for refugees has intensified, with allegations focusing on the island's handling of migrant boats. At the heart of the issue are claims of 'pushbacks' against vessels originating from Syria and Lebanon.

Controversy was sparked Thursday when the UNHCR alleged that three migrant boats intercepted by Cypriot authorities were turned back to Syria in violation of international law. However, Cyprus' Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis firmly rejected these allegations, insisting that only two boats were redirected in coordination with Lebanon.

As both sides hold firm, the UNHCR emphasizes the non-refoulement principle, which prohibits returning individuals to places where they could face danger. Cyprus maintains its stance, asserting compliance with international mandates while facing scrutiny from human rights organizations over alleged violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025