Cyprus-UN Clash Over Allegations of Migrant Pushbacks Escalates

The ongoing dispute between Cyprus and the United Nations agency for refugees has intensified, with allegations focusing on the island's handling of migrant boats. At the heart of the issue are claims of 'pushbacks' against vessels originating from Syria and Lebanon.

Controversy was sparked Thursday when the UNHCR alleged that three migrant boats intercepted by Cypriot authorities were turned back to Syria in violation of international law. However, Cyprus' Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis firmly rejected these allegations, insisting that only two boats were redirected in coordination with Lebanon.

As both sides hold firm, the UNHCR emphasizes the non-refoulement principle, which prohibits returning individuals to places where they could face danger. Cyprus maintains its stance, asserting compliance with international mandates while facing scrutiny from human rights organizations over alleged violations.

