Court Blocks Deportation of Student Amid Foreign Policy Disputes

A judge has halted the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University student from India. The U.S. accuses him of spreading Hamas propaganda and harming foreign policy. Suri, who is in the U.S. on a student visa, was arrested, awaiting trial, but remains married to a U.S. citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:06 IST
A U.S. judge has intervened to prevent the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and Georgetown University student. The decision by District Judge Patricia Giles comes amidst allegations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that Suri has connections with Hamas, a militant organization.

The DHS claims Suri disseminated propaganda linked to Hamas and antisemitic content through social media, though evidence was not disclosed in their statement to Fox News. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also echoed these claims, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio's assertion of Suri's deportability.

Suri resides in the U.S. on a student visa and is married to an American citizen. After his arrest in Virginia, he has been detained in Louisiana awaiting further immigration court proceedings, as confirmed by his legal representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

