North Korea's New Missile Test Signals Advanced Capabilities
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a new anti-aircraft missile system on Thursday. Kim acknowledged the research group's work, highlighting the system's reliability and combat effectiveness. The test aims to verify the performance of a system already in production, involving senior military figures.
North Korea once again showcased its military capabilities as leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of the country's latest anti-aircraft missile system, state media KCNA reported Friday.
According to the report, Kim expressed gratitude to the research group responsible for developing the system, which demonstrated 'high reliability' and provided 'advantageous' combat response during the test. This assessment forms part of ongoing production efforts by North Korea's Missile Administration.
Although KCNA did not specify the test location, it noted the presence of members from the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea alongside Kim Jong Un.
(With inputs from agencies.)