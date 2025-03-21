North Korea's New Missile Test Signals Advanced Capabilities

North Korea once again showcased its military capabilities as leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of the country's latest anti-aircraft missile system, state media KCNA reported Friday.

According to the report, Kim expressed gratitude to the research group responsible for developing the system, which demonstrated 'high reliability' and provided 'advantageous' combat response during the test. This assessment forms part of ongoing production efforts by North Korea's Missile Administration.

Although KCNA did not specify the test location, it noted the presence of members from the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea alongside Kim Jong Un.

(With inputs from agencies.)