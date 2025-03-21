Left Menu

Trump Boosts Domestic Mining via Executive Order

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to enhance domestic mining of lithium and other critical minerals. This includes using the Defense Production Act and fast-tracking approvals for new mining projects. The order also targets increased copper and gold production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:46 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen domestic resource production, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday. The order aims to boost mining of lithium and other critical minerals by utilizing the Defense Production Act to finance projects.

Federal agencies have been directed to rapidly identify U.S. mining projects that can be expedited and assess federal lands for minerals processing potential, even those under Pentagon control.

Additionally, the order seeks to increase output of copper and gold, even though these are not classified as critical minerals by the U.S. Geological Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

