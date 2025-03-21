Left Menu

New IOC President Coventry Seeks Trump's Support for LA 2028 Olympics

Kirsty Coventry, newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Zimbabwe's sports minister, plans discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure a successful Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Coventry aims to address entry regulations and transgender athlete participation policies amidst potential tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:57 IST
Kirsty Coventry, the newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee, intends to meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump to pave the way for a successful Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Coventry highlighted Trump's longstanding support for sports and stressed her belief in his commitment to the Games' success.

With the LA Games offering substantial commercial potential and being the first summer Olympics in the U.S. in over 30 decades, Coventry emphasized the importance of cooperation between the IOC and the U.S. She aims to clarify U.S. entry policies for athletes amidst Trump's stringent border regulations, which have raised concerns among IOC members.

In addition, Coventry seeks to address Trump's stance on barring transgender athletes in U.S. schools. The IOC permits transgender participation based on fairness, and Coventry plans to collaborate with international federations to establish protective measures for female athletes, ensuring clarity before future international events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

