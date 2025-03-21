Missile Interception: Rising Tensions in Middle East Conflict
Israel's military intercepted two missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi group, which is backed by Iran. The missiles were targeted at Israel's key locations but caused no casualties. The attack follows U.S. airstrikes in Yemen and escalates the conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the U.S.
The Israeli military successfully intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi group. The interception comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran against attacks by the Houthis. No casualties were reported, but the situation heightens tensions in the already volatile region.
As warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the Israeli-occupied West Bank also faced alerts after another missile launch attempt. These incidents reflect Yemen's Houthis escalating their efforts despite sustained U.S. military operations in response to Red Sea shipping disruptions.
On Thursday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile launches, highlighting their intent to target key Israeli sites, including an attempted strike near Ben Gurion Airport. The U.S. is amplifying its military presence, marking a significant operational activity in the Middle East since President Trump assumed office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- missiles
- Houthi
- Iran
- Yemen
- military
- Trump
- missile attack
- Middle East
- U.S. airstrikes
ALSO READ
New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages
UPDATE 5-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash