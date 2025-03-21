Missile Interception: Rising Tensions in Middle East Conflict

The Israeli military successfully intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi group. The interception comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran against attacks by the Houthis. No casualties were reported, but the situation heightens tensions in the already volatile region.

As warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the Israeli-occupied West Bank also faced alerts after another missile launch attempt. These incidents reflect Yemen's Houthis escalating their efforts despite sustained U.S. military operations in response to Red Sea shipping disruptions.

On Thursday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile launches, highlighting their intent to target key Israeli sites, including an attempted strike near Ben Gurion Airport. The U.S. is amplifying its military presence, marking a significant operational activity in the Middle East since President Trump assumed office.

(With inputs from agencies.)