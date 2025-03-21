Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Securing America's Mineral Independence

President Donald Trump has invoked emergency powers to increase domestic production of critical minerals, attempting to reduce China's dominance in this sector. The executive order uses the Defense Production Act to procure necessary resources for national defense and boost U.S. mining, citing national security concerns.

Updated: 21-03-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 04:51 IST
In a significant bid to counter China's dominance over critical mineral markets, U.S. President Donald Trump has utilized emergency powers to bolster domestic production. This decisive action is part of a broader strategy to secure vital mineral resources and lessen dependence on foreign suppliers.

The executive order, invoking the Cold War-era Defense Production Act, aims to support U.S. processing and production of minerals essential for various industries, including electronics and electric-vehicle batteries. The act gives federal agencies authority to identify and expedite mining and processing projects on U.S. soil.

Trump's move comes amid escalating trade tensions with China and other major minerals producers. With China's recent export restrictions on materials like gallium, U.S. manufacturers have been scrambling for alternatives. Trump's order directs agencies to prioritize domestic mineral production and streamline permitting processes, highlighting a critical push for American energy and mineral independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

