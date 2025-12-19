Left Menu

Chilean Comptroller Launches Audit on Codelco-SQM Lithium Deal

The Chilean comptroller's office has announced it will audit the lithium agreement between state-owned Codelco and producer SQM. Codelco supports the audit for transparency, despite SQM's silence. The audit stems from legislative complaints, though the comptroller is limited by previous judicial rulings from taking a stance on most issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:19 IST
In a significant development, the Chilean comptroller's office has unveiled plans to audit a controversial lithium agreement involving state copper giant Codelco and local producer SQM.

In response, Codelco expressed support for the audit, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and professionalism as a means to ensure the agreement's integrity.

While SQM opted not to comment, the audit comes amid complaints from legislators, though bounded by the comptroller's inability to adjudicate due to prior judicial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

