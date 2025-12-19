Chilean Comptroller Launches Audit on Codelco-SQM Lithium Deal

In a significant development, the Chilean comptroller's office has unveiled plans to audit a controversial lithium agreement involving state copper giant Codelco and local producer SQM.

In response, Codelco expressed support for the audit, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and professionalism as a means to ensure the agreement's integrity.

While SQM opted not to comment, the audit comes amid complaints from legislators, though bounded by the comptroller's inability to adjudicate due to prior judicial constraints.

