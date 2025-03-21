Judge Reggie Walton Cleared of Ethics Complaints After CNN Remarks

A U.S. judge, Reggie Walton, was recently exonerated from ethics allegations for discussing judicial threats on CNN. His remarks, aimed at countering incendiary comments by Donald Trump, were scrutinized by the Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit Judicial Council.

Chief Judge Michael Chagares defended Walton's stance on judicial independence. The council found Walton's comments, which addressed Trump's public outbursts about Judge Juan Merchan and his family, did not breach judicial ethics.

The ethics complaints coincided with Walton's CNN interview amid rising concerns about judicial safety, intensified by Trump's attacks on legal officials. These developments underscore ongoing tensions between the judiciary and political figures.

