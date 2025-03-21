Left Menu

Judge Reggie Walton Cleared of Ethics Complaints After CNN Remarks

Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton was cleared of ethics complaints for speaking against threats to judges on CNN. Complaints arose from Walton's comments about Donald Trump's remarks on social media regarding Justice Juan Merchan and his family. The 3rd Circuit Judicial Council dismissed the complaints, highlighting Walton's emphasis on judicial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge, Reggie Walton, was recently exonerated from ethics allegations for discussing judicial threats on CNN. His remarks, aimed at countering incendiary comments by Donald Trump, were scrutinized by the Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit Judicial Council.

Chief Judge Michael Chagares defended Walton's stance on judicial independence. The council found Walton's comments, which addressed Trump's public outbursts about Judge Juan Merchan and his family, did not breach judicial ethics.

The ethics complaints coincided with Walton's CNN interview amid rising concerns about judicial safety, intensified by Trump's attacks on legal officials. These developments underscore ongoing tensions between the judiciary and political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

