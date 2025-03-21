Sabotage Sparks Deadly Blaze: Minibus Fire near Pune

A mysterious fire engulfed a private firm's minibus near Pune, resulting in the tragic deaths of four employees. Police divulged shocking revelations, suggesting the fire was a deliberate act of sabotage by a disgruntled driver, Janardan Hambardekar.

According to Deputy Commissioner Vishal Gaikwad of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, investigations confirm the blaze was no accident. Hambardekar had ongoing disputes with staff and faced a salary cut, prompting his retaliation.

The incident unfolded as the bus, belonging to Vyoma Graphics, traveled in the Hinjawadi area with 14 employees. Hambardekar allegedly ignited a chemical-soaked cloth, causing the fire. Investigations continue as the driver recovers in the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)