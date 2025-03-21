Sabotage Sparks Deadly Blaze: Minibus Fire near Pune
A fire on a private firm's minibus near Pune claimed four lives. Authorities claim it was a sabotaged act by an upset driver. The accused, Janardan Hambardekar, allegedly set the bus on fire due to a salary dispute and conflicts. Police investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A mysterious fire engulfed a private firm's minibus near Pune, resulting in the tragic deaths of four employees. Police divulged shocking revelations, suggesting the fire was a deliberate act of sabotage by a disgruntled driver, Janardan Hambardekar.
According to Deputy Commissioner Vishal Gaikwad of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, investigations confirm the blaze was no accident. Hambardekar had ongoing disputes with staff and faced a salary cut, prompting his retaliation.
The incident unfolded as the bus, belonging to Vyoma Graphics, traveled in the Hinjawadi area with 14 employees. Hambardekar allegedly ignited a chemical-soaked cloth, causing the fire. Investigations continue as the driver recovers in the hospital.
