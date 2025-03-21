Controversy Erupts Over Justice Yashwant Varma's Proposed Transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has initiated the process to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. This move follows controversy over reports alleging the recovery of a significant cash stash from Justice Varma's residence.

Headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, the five-member collegium convened urgently to discuss the incident, deciding on Justice Varma's transfer as a precautionary step. However, this will only take effect once the Centre officially accepts the recommendation.

Reactions within legal circles have been mixed, with some demanding his resignation or further inquiry. The news has prompted senior advocate Indira Jaising to urge for transparency regarding the cash recovery amounts, as speculation continues to swirl around the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)