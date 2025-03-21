Aegean Neighbors: Greece Extends Turkish Tourism Visa Scheme

In a move hailed by diplomats and welcomed by tourists, Greece has announced an extension of a visa scheme to April 2026, allowing Turkish visitors access to 12 islands in the Aegean Sea for a week-long stay. This initiative, set in motion in December 2023, aims to ease tense historical relations between Greece and Turkey.

Historically contentious over maritime claims, airspace, and the Cyprus issue, Greece and Turkey's joint agreement reflects a potential warming in ties. The European Commission has backed this program, acknowledging its role in fostering better relations between Greeks and Turks.

Since its introduction in March 2024, more than 100,000 Turkish nationals have utilized this scheme to visit islands like Rhodes, Kos, and Lesbos. With an expanded list of eligible locations now including Patmos and Samothrace, discussions continue for further diplomatic cooperation between Athens and Ankara.

(With inputs from agencies.)