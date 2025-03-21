Aegean Neighbors: Greece Extends Turkish Tourism Visa Scheme
Greece extends a visa scheme allowing Turkish nationals to visit 12 Aegean islands, continuing efforts to improve relations between the two NATO members. The initiative, starting December 2023, has been praised by the European Commission and led to over 100,000 visas issued in its first year.
In a move hailed by diplomats and welcomed by tourists, Greece has announced an extension of a visa scheme to April 2026, allowing Turkish visitors access to 12 islands in the Aegean Sea for a week-long stay. This initiative, set in motion in December 2023, aims to ease tense historical relations between Greece and Turkey.
Historically contentious over maritime claims, airspace, and the Cyprus issue, Greece and Turkey's joint agreement reflects a potential warming in ties. The European Commission has backed this program, acknowledging its role in fostering better relations between Greeks and Turks.
Since its introduction in March 2024, more than 100,000 Turkish nationals have utilized this scheme to visit islands like Rhodes, Kos, and Lesbos. With an expanded list of eligible locations now including Patmos and Samothrace, discussions continue for further diplomatic cooperation between Athens and Ankara.
