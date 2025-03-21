Delhi Cyber Fraud Bust: Police Crack Down on Bank Account Hackers

New Delhi has witnessed a significant breakthrough as the Delhi Police dismantled a gang specialized in hacking bank accounts. This came after a retired DRDO scientist reported a loss of Rs 40 lakh, leading to a broad investigation that unveiled the criminals' elaborate schemes.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary, the gang deceived victims by posing as customer care representatives. They persuaded victims to download a malicious APK file, falsely promising to resolve issues but instead gaining unauthorized access to sensitive information.

The investigation stretched across states, utilizing technical surveillance to trace operations to Deoghar in Jharkhand and Mewat in Rajasthan. Raids led to the arrest of four members, including Iqbal Ansari, Sajid Khan, Salman Khan, and Narendra Kumar, all allegedly central figures in the scheme. The crackdown highlights the syndicate's extensive reach and sophisticated evasion tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)