Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Minister Verma's Crackdown on Inaction

In response to growing concerns over administrative inertia, Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced a crackdown on non-performing officials, aiming to enhance accountability across government operations. Verma's comments followed complaints from Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta about MLAs facing unresponsiveness from government officials.

During an on-site inspection, Verma criticized the decade-long inertia allegedly fostered by the AAP, affirming the BJP's commitment to boots-on-ground governance. Fieldwork will be increased for officials, funded by public taxes, to ensure service delivery and infrastructural improvements.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Verma emphasized enhanced sewage treatment capacity and collaboration with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to limit industrial effluent discharge into the Yamuna River, aiming to mitigate urban pollution challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)