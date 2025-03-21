Left Menu

Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Minister Verma's Crackdown on Inaction

Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma criticized officials for being 'thick-skinned' over the past decade, ordering fieldwork to improve accountability. He suspended an executive engineer for neglecting drain desilting near Akshardham. Efforts include enhancing sewage treatment in collaboration with neighboring states to tackle Yamuna pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:19 IST
In response to growing concerns over administrative inertia, Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced a crackdown on non-performing officials, aiming to enhance accountability across government operations. Verma's comments followed complaints from Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta about MLAs facing unresponsiveness from government officials.

During an on-site inspection, Verma criticized the decade-long inertia allegedly fostered by the AAP, affirming the BJP's commitment to boots-on-ground governance. Fieldwork will be increased for officials, funded by public taxes, to ensure service delivery and infrastructural improvements.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Verma emphasized enhanced sewage treatment capacity and collaboration with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to limit industrial effluent discharge into the Yamuna River, aiming to mitigate urban pollution challenges.

